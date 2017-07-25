Hall And Oates/Tears For Fears Tour Postponed

A tweet Monday evening said the Hall & Oates –Tears For Fears tour is postponed due to a Tears For Fears “family emergency.”

The @halloates @tearsforfears dates in LA, San Jose, and Santa Barbara have been postponed due to a Tears for Fears family emergency. pic.twitter.com/Ncw9mT7vEH — AEG Presents (@aegpresents) July 25, 2017

“Tears for Fears regretfully announce the postponement of their last four US tour dates, due to a family emergency. All dates will be rescheduled with details to follow shortly.”

The shows – both in California — will be rescheduled. The new dates will be announced in the near future.

The tour, announced in March, began May 4 in Oklahoma and has wound its way across the country in the weeks since with a sold-out 7/11 show in Dallas.

“I am very excited to be touring with Tears for Fears,” Daryl Hall said in a statement when the tour was announced. “Their music has a timeless quality that complements what we do.”