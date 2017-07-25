Henry Cavill’s Mustache Will Be Digitally Removed From The Justice League

Ok, ok, ok, why does Superman have a mustache? Basically, he’s shooting both Justice League and Mission Impossible 6 at the same time.

This wasn’t the original plan. Cavill was supposed to be finished with shooting MI6 before the Justice League reshoots began. However, it didn’t quite work out that way, which is why Warner Brothers is now having to digitally remove Cavill’s MI6 stache from the Justice League.

Very lucky to be a guest at the Jaeger-LeCoultre Gold Cup Polo today! Also a special thank you to Cifonelli for the beautiful suit! @CowdrayPolo @JaegerLeCoultre #JLCGoldCup #GoldCup #Cifonelli #HenrysHats A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Jul 23, 2017 at 7:15am PDT

Supposedly, Paramount will not allow Cavill to shave his face while filming MI6. However, neither of the studios have commented in the issue.

Superman with a mustache would be the best Superman movie pic.twitter.com/Xoll6oV8i4 — Razzle C-137 (@MyNameisRazzle2) July 25, 2017

Maybe they should just leave it in. It would certainly help with that whole Clark Kent cover.