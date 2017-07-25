Here’s Everything Coming To Netflix In August

As sad as we are to see July go, there’s is one good thing about August…new stuff on Netflix! Woohoo!

If you’ve already binge-watched yourself into oblivion this summer, but still need more, there’s some greatness headed to Netflix. Here are the highlights…

Starting on August 1st, you can catch up with the royal family with Season 1 on The Royal House of Windsor. Wet Hot American Summer returns 10 years later on August 4th. The premiere of Netflix’s new series about autism, Atypical starts on August 11th. And of course Marvel fans are already losing their minds over The Defenders on August 18th. If you like scary movies, Death Note starts on August 25th.

In addition to the Netflix originals, there are plenty of new cartoons for the kiddos, as well as some pretty good movies. Happy binging!