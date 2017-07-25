Drinking Alcohol May Improve Memory

Telegraph reports researchers at the University Of Exeter took 88 social drinkers, split them into 2 groups, and told them to drink as much alcohol as they wanted, or not to drink at all, and gave them all a learning task.

The next day, the same was done, and those who’d drank, better remembered what they’d learned!

Professor Celia Morgan said, “Our research not only showed that those who drank alcohol did better when repeating the word-learning task, but that this effect was stronger among those who drank more. The causes of this effect are not fully understood, but the leading explanation is that alcohol blocks the learning of new information and therefore the brain has more resources available to lay down other recently learned information into long-term memory. The theory is that the hippocampus – the brain area really important in memory – switches to ‘consolidating’ memories, transferring from short into longer-term memory.”

Yes, the researchers at Exeter noted this limited positive effect should be considered alongside well-established negative effects of excessive alcohol on memory, plus mental and physical health.

I would exercise caution sharing this with those in college. Haha!