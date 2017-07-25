UPDATE: Surveillance Video Proves Lucky Whitehead NOT Shoplifter – Charges DROPPED!

July 25, 2017 10:52 AM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: 105.3TheFan, Lucky Whitehead, Petty Theft, Prince William County Police, The Dallas Cowboys, Virginia
Lucky Whitehead (Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Lucky Whitehead had been arrested last month by Prince William County Police in Virginia for shoplifting approx. $40 worth of merchandise from a convenience store, missed his July 6 court date, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Yesterday before practice at the Dallas Cowboys California training camp in Oxnard CA, Whitehead was released from the team, according to CBS 11.

Before his release, Whitehead told 98.7K-LUV’s sister station’s 105.3TheFan’s Mike Fisher he didn’t know “who got arrested in Virginia, but it wasn’t me.”

After his release from the team, Whitehead contacted Fisher.

UPDATE!

Now, Prince William County officials say Lucky Whitehead is telling the truth… and NOT the man arrested last month for shoplifting in Virginia!

TMZ spoke with commonwealth’s attorney Paul Ebert says an internal investigation has revealed the man arrested verbally identified himself to the arresting officer as Lucky Whitehead did NOT have an I.D.

Authorities reviewed video surveillance at the convenience store, proving Lucky Whitehead… is not the thief.

Ebert says the case against Whitehead… has been dropped.

Whitehead’s agent Dave Rich told TMZ Sports, “Lucky is thrilled justice was served and his name was cleared. It’s a shame that he came into town to do a camp for kids and he ended up getting cut by his professional football team.”

 

 

 

