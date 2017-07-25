Marine’s Son Cries In New Stepmom’s Arms While She Reads Her Vows

It’s the most popular wedding video in the world.

It comes from the town of Quincy Cellars, New York – where United States Marine Corps Sergeant Joshua Newville and Senior Airman Emily Emily Leehan got married this past Saturday.

But it was Sergeant Newville’s son Gage who stole the show, dissolving in happy tears as his new step-mom read her vows to both the groom and his little boy. Even Gage’s birthmom commented, posting on Facebook that her son couldn’t have someone better there for him.

The wedding videographer who posted the clip says told the happy couple the clip might go viral, which turned out to be a vast understatement – gathering more than 25 million views in less than 24 hours.

You can see the local TV station’s version HERE.

Here it is with music. OMG, have the tissues ready.