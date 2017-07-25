Quincy Jones’ Dispute with Michael Jackson Estate Goes to Jury

The lawsuit centers around record royalties from 'Off the Wall,' 'Thriller' and 'Bad.' July 25, 2017 11:04 AM
Filed Under: Michael Jackson, Quincy Jones
Photo: Mark Ralston / AFP / Getty Images

By Robyn Collins

Quincy Jones’ lawsuit against MJJ Productions claiming that millions in royalties have been denied to him has gone to the jury, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Related: Paris Jackson’s Newest Tattoo Pays Tribute to Michael

The estate claims that accounting errors did cause Jones to be shorted, but he’s actually only owed about $392,000 as opposed to the $30 million he’s suing for. The dispute centers around record royalties from Off the Wall, Thriller and Bad.

Deliberations began at approximately 2:30 pm., Monday, July 24.

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live