SeaWorld’s Baby Orca “Kyara” Dies

July 25, 2017 2:00 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Kyara the orca, Seaworld, SeaWorld San Antonio, Takara the orca
ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 30: Killer whale "Tilikum" appears during its performance in its show "Believe" at Sea World on March 30, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. "Tilikum" is back to public performance March 30, the first time since the six-ton whale has performed since killing trainer 40-year-old trainer Dawn Brancheau at the marine park on February 24 2010, after Sea World Parks & Entertainment president Jim Atchinson signed off on the decision this week. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

Kyara, SeaWorld’s 3 month old and last orca born in captivity, passed away yesterday at SeaWorld – San Antonio park, due to an infection, according to NBC News.

Kyara’s trainers had been treating her over the weekend, but her her condition worsened.

An orca pregnancy lasts up to 18 months and even though SeaWorld announced the end of it’s breeding program in March 2016, they say Kyara was conceived before that.

One has to wonder how this will affect Kyara’s mother, Takara… :(.

SeaWorld’s breeding program ended after the airing of the 2013 documentary Blackfish, which concerned the difficulty of “Tilikum.”

More details HERE.

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live