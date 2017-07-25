SeaWorld’s Baby Orca “Kyara” Dies

Kyara, SeaWorld’s 3 month old and last orca born in captivity, passed away yesterday at SeaWorld – San Antonio park, due to an infection, according to NBC News.

Kyara’s trainers had been treating her over the weekend, but her her condition worsened.

An orca pregnancy lasts up to 18 months and even though SeaWorld announced the end of it’s breeding program in March 2016, they say Kyara was conceived before that.

One has to wonder how this will affect Kyara’s mother, Takara… :(.

SeaWorld’s breeding program ended after the airing of the 2013 documentary Blackfish, which concerned the difficulty of “Tilikum.”

