DFW Area Movie Theaters To Feature Floyd Mayweather Jr./Conor McGregor Fight

July 26, 2017 2:20 PM By Blake Powers
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor come face to face during the Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour at SSE Arena on July 14, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Good news for professional boxing and UFC fans!

If you want to see the Aug. 26 Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor matchup, you don’t need to go to Las Vegas’ T-Mobile arena, where ticket prices range from $500 – $10,000!

Many DFW area movie theaters will feature the fight, including Cinemark 17 with IMAX (Dallas), Mesquite 30, Tinseltown USA Plano and more, which you can see by clicking HERE to see the list.

Tickets are $40 in advance.

Yeah, it’s going to be interesting to to see Mayweather against McGregor, who has never boxed professionally.

