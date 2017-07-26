James Corden Does A Little Carpool Karaoke With Usher

James Corden is back from vacation! And he’s better than ever!

After what seems like years away from the Late Late Show, Corden kicked off his first episode back with an episode of Carpool Karaoke! Since it’s been so long, Corden had to get a big name to guest star…none other that Usher!

In the episode, the two don’t mess around. They get right to it. Starting off with “Yeah” the club jam of 2004. They also did “OMG” and “Caught Up.”

Now, the two didn’t just sing. They also ended up helping some people with car trouble.