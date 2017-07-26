Justin Bieber Reportedly Cancels Dallas Show and Tour For Religious Reasons

Sources connected with TMZ say Justin Bieber’s sudden cancellation of his Dallas show and the remainder of his “Purpose Tour”, are spiritually, and connected to his relationship with Carl Lentz, founder of the Pentacostal based Hillsong Church.

Lentz reportedly has a good friendship and is a strong influence in his life, even recommending he finish his tour. However, Bieber chose otherwise.

One of TMZ’s sources said, “he’s becoming the Tom Cruise of that church.”

Whether Bieber will continue his secular music career in the future is the question fans hope to have answered.

In addition, according to Perezhilton.com, ticket sales were down for his last 14 concerts, with only 1 sold out. Beiber’s last album was released in Nov. 2015, which could be part of the reason.