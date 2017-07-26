Lost Teddy Bear Found At Love Field

The Teddy Bear has been found!

Luke Swafford and his family recently came back from a Colorado vacation, and the 4-year-old got separated from his favorite teddy bear. Luke’s dad says the family realized Teddy was missing on the way home to Rockwall, and immediately returned to look for him in the Love Field baggage claim.

No luck.

That started a social media campaign to find the bear – and Love Field workers did find him, late yesterday afternoon. The family says they’ll be back to get him tomorrow morning.