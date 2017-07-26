Lou Gramm Reunited With Foreigner For Their 40th Anniversary

We talked about it after it happened, but last week Foreigner reunited with original lead singer Lou Gramm for the first time in almost 15 years.

The show was at Jones Beach Amphitheater in Nassau County, New York. And it wasn’t just Gramm, either – as the group was also joined by original members Al Greenwood and Ian McDonald, marking the pair’s first appearance with the band since 1980.

Founder Mick Jones introduced the three to start the concert’s encore – and though Gramm might not look like he did in Foreigner’s heyday, that voice is pretty much still there.

Enjoy.