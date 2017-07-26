Newlyweds Fall Off The Back Of Their Getaway Car

As a bride or groom, the best part of your wedding day is the end.

The day itself has been in the planning stages for months, maybe even years. So much work and build up for this one special day. By the time it’s all over, you’re exhausted and ready for the honeymoon.

For most traditional couples, the night ends with the bride and groom walking through a cheering section of friends and family and getting into a limo or car to drive away. Some opt to sit up high on the seat in a convertible. Sadly, this story might have you rethink that idea.

Meet Hana and Tyler Noland, who probably experienced their best and worst moments all in the same day.

As the couple was getting ready to head off into the night, things went horribly, horribly wrong. While we aren’t sure what exactly happened, the drive of the their getaway car floored it! The couple flew off the back end of the vehicle hitting the pavement hard.

OUCH!

According to YouTuber ALX BMGINC, the couple is fine. He or she called the newlyweds the next day to check on them and they were heading to their honeymoon for some much need rest and relaxation.