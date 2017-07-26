President Trump Finally Blocked Chrissy Teigen On Twitter

Chrissy Teigen is a social media gem, saying pretty much whatever is on her mind. She’s ok with showing us her stretch marks. She’s not afraid to clap back at troll comments. Not to mention she’s been pretty vocal when it comes to President Donald Trump. Quite simply, she just doesn’t like the man.

Well, the duo’s Twitter feud has finally ended. On Tuesday, the President finally blocked her on Twitter. After 9 years of Teigen’s trolling, Trump no longer has to see her social commentary on his life and political career.

So what was it she said that finally did him in? “LOL, no one likes you.”

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him "lol no one likes you" was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017

There’s no doubt that Chrissy is loving every moment of this. However, since the block, Trump hasn’t addressed it. He’s been preoccupied with discussing healthcare online and visiting vets in Ohio.

Now we have to wonder, did Trump block her from both of his Twitter accounts? If not, she could start trolling him at @POTUS.