The Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes In The World!

Every wonder how much pro athletes earn in a year?
In addition to salary, endorsements can add significant income.
According to MarketWatch, HowMuch.net has released their list of the “2016 Top 1o Highest Paid Athletes.”
10. Drew Brees – Quarterback – NFL’s New Orleans Saints – $45 million
9. Lewis Hamilton- Formula One Racing Driver – $46 million
8. Steph Curry – NBA’s Golden State Warriors – $47 million
7. Rory McIlroy – Northern Irish Pro Golfer (#1 ranked in the Official World Golf Ranking for 95 weeks) – $50 million
6. Andrew Luck – Quarterback – NFL’s Indianapolis Colts – $50 million
5. Kevin Durant – NBA’s Golden State Warriors – $61 million
4. Roger Federer – Swiss Pro Tennis Player – $64 million
3. Lionel Messi – Argentine Pro Soccer player for Spanish club FC Barcelona and the Argentina National Team – $80 million
2. LeBron James – NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers – $86 million
#1 – Cristiano Ronaldo – Portuguese Pro Soccer Player with Spanish club Real Madrid and the Portugal national team – $93 million
Never let anyone put down soccer… :).
Go, Ronaldo!