The Top 10 Social Media Sins

Do you have any friends or family members who commit social media sins? Perhaps you’re guilty of a few of these offenses? If you’ve noticed a recent decline in Facebook friends, it moight be a good idea to look over this list.

Casumo.com recently surveyed 2,000 people to find out the 10 biggest social media sins. Some of these are fairly obvious.

1. Too many selfies.

2. Trolling people.

3. Body shaming.

4. Attention-seeking status updates.

5. Liking your own profile picture.

6. Inviting people to play games like Candy Crush, Farmville etc.

7. Ranting about politics.

8. Revealing TV show spoilers.

9. Selling products.

10. When people “check in” without specifying why.

