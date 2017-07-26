What Advice Would You Give Someone In Their 20s To Avoid Regret Later In Life?

July 26, 2017 2:15 PM By Blake Powers
Angela Simmons looks on at the Hollywood's Millennials: International Faith & Family Film Festival Rising Stars panel during MegaFest at Omni Hotel on July 1, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo: Cooper Neill/Getty Images for MegaFest 2017)

REDDIT.com recently asked people for suggestions of things to do in your 20s, so you won’t regret it later in life!

The usual popped up, including:

*saving more money

*exercising more

* taking better care of your teeth

However, there have been some interesting and unusual suggestions, including:

*taking up meditation

*getting rid of all your social media pics from your teen years (I say at least getting rid of what could hurt you later… lol)

Personally, I have the following (3) suggestions:

  1. plan for your financial future
  2. develop at least 3 close friendships and nurture them
  3. find a spiritual path and allow it to help you in life

“What Advice Would You Give Someone In Their 20s To Avoid Regret Later In Life?”

 

