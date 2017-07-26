You Could Win A Pair Of Custom Whataburger Kicks

Do you love Whataburger enough to wear a pair of shoes with a Whataburger theme?
If you answered yes to the above question, then the #WhataThoseContest is just for you. All you have to do is submit your favorite custom Whataburger order for the chance to win a one of a kind pair of Whataburger kicks.
There’s a pair of sneaks for the first, second, and third place pic winners. Each custom design is done by Jake Danklefs.
@Whataburger custom kicks could be yours! Submit your favorite Whataburger custom order with #WhataThoseContest to enter to win customized Whataburger sneakers from Dank and Co. For instance, my favorite order is a double meat double cheese, all the way, with bacon and grilled onions, mayo instead of mustard with onion rings and coke #whatathosecontest Link is in the bio! Once there click SUBMIT ENTRY! #whataburger #jordan1 #jordanbrand #jordan #dankcustoms #1985 #nicekicks #solecollector #complexkicks #kicksonfire #kicksoftheday #modernnotoriety #angelusdirect #soletoday #kicks #sneakers #sneakernews #igsneakercommunity #shoegame #kickgamecray #foodie #sanantonio #burger
The first place winner will receive a classic high top look. They’re orange and white striped Nikes with a custom Whataburger logo on the heel. The second place winner will be the proud owner of a pair of Spicy Ketchups. They’re solid black with a red sole. The left show says “spicy.” The right shoe says “ketchup.” And for the third place winner, you’ll get a pair of whit Adidas covered in those famous Whataburger special order stickers!
Awesome! We would totally wear all three of those!