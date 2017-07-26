You Could Win A Pair Of Custom Whataburger Kicks

Do you love Whataburger enough to wear a pair of shoes with a Whataburger theme?

If you answered yes to the above question, then the #WhataThoseContest is just for you. All you have to do is submit your favorite custom Whataburger order for the chance to win a one of a kind pair of Whataburger kicks.

Win custom Whataburger kicks! Use #WhataThoseContest to submit your favorite custom Whataburger order for an opportunity to win a one of a kind pair of Whataburger sneakers designed by @jwdanklefs Link in bio A post shared by Whataburger (@whataburger) on Jul 25, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

There’s a pair of sneaks for the first, second, and third place pic winners. Each custom design is done by Jake Danklefs.

The first place winner will receive a classic high top look. They’re orange and white striped Nikes with a custom Whataburger logo on the heel. The second place winner will be the proud owner of a pair of Spicy Ketchups. They’re solid black with a red sole. The left show says “spicy.” The right shoe says “ketchup.” And for the third place winner, you’ll get a pair of whit Adidas covered in those famous Whataburger special order stickers!

Awesome! We would totally wear all three of those!