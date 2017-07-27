Blake Powers Interviews Eagles Legend Don Felder

Blake Powers talked to Don Felder of The Eagles. In the interview they talked about his home in L.A., his upcoming solo album, being inducted into the musician’s hall of fame in Nashville, and he also gives advice on playing guitar.

Don talked about the fact that he grew up in Gainesville, Florida, but now he lives in LA. Adding, “Well that’s where my clothes are. I get to go back and visit them occasionally…I spend more time on the road these days then I do at home to tell you the truth.”

Blake then asked if he was planning another solo album. “I’m about seven tracks into a new solo record now. If I can get off the road enough, I’m going to try to finish it before the end of the year. And have it out in the first quarter of 2018,” Don said.

Don added that he didn’t yet have a title for the new record.

“It was just an honor,” Don said about getting inducted into the Musician’s Hall Of Fame in Nashville. “It was just such an honor. I was just, at the very end of last year, inducted Florida Musician’s Artist hall of fame…I’m in my third hall of fame, I guess that means you’re getting really old.”

Don’s advice to anyone learning to play guitar, “Practice, Practice, and Practice.” Listen to the complete interview in the audio above.