Dez Bryant Pulled A 9-Year-Old Cowboys Fan Onto The Field For Training Camp Practice

July 27, 2017 5:05 AM By Jody Dean
Filed Under: 9-year-old boy, Dallas Cowboys, Dez Bryant, Fan, Practice, Training Camp
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Joshua Williams is a huge Cowboys fan. More importantly, Joshua is a huge Dez Bryant fan – and even though he’s been coming to Cowboys training camp in Oxnard before, Tuesday was a particularly special day.

Tuesday was Joshua’s 9th birthday, so he made a special poster in hopes of catching his idol’s attention. It worked.

Bryant spotted the sign, and the little boy holding it – and the next thing Joshua knew, he was in the middle of the practice field playing catch with Bryant.

The result? Well, any time you start to feel jaded about sports, watch this – and remember what it was like to be 9.

