John Mellencamp Has Reportedly Rekindled Relationship with Meg Ryan

The New York Post is reporting that John Mellencamp and actress Meg Ryan are an item again.

EXCLUSIVE: John Mellencamp and Meg Ryan are back together — Page Six (@PageSix) July 27, 2017

A source tells the paper they’ve been back on for three months and she was at his recent show in New York City, dancing on the side of the stage.

They broke up in 2014 after dating for three years. Earlier this year, he said, “I loved Meg Ryan. She hates me to death. I think it’s because I’m a child.”

After the break-up he went out with Christie Brinkley.

Mellencamp has been married and divorced three times and has five children.