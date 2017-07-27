June Foray, Voice Of “The Rocky & Bullwinkle Show’s” Natasha and Rocky, Has Died

A piece of our childhood is gone.

Growing up, we all sat around and watched Rocky & Bullwinkle on TV. It doesn’t matter what year you were born, you’ve seen the famous cartoon. It’s probably still in rotation on some TV networks. And there’s no doubt you probably still quote the show from time to time. It might even be how you learned to do a Russian accent.

Sadly, one of the voices we all know so well has passed away. June Foray, the voice of Rocky and Natasha has died at the age of 99. Her friend Dave Minitz shared the news with Facebook late last night.

Of course we are all sad, however, she lived a wonderfully long life. May she rest in peace.