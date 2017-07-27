Justin Bieber Accidentally Clipped A Paparazzo With His Truck While Leaving A Worship Service In Beverly Hills

July 27, 2017 5:30 AM By Rebekah Black
(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Well, this week isn’t getting any easier for Justin Bieber. Less than two days after cancelling his tour, Bieber accidentally clipped a paparazzi with his truck.

According to TMZ, Biebs was leaving a church service in Beverly Hills when the incident occurred. He was attending a City Worship event at the Saban Theater. As he was leaving the theater, he was surrounded by paparazzi trying to get pics. Unfortunately, Justin hit the gas pedal a little too hard and ended up hitting a man. You can watch the video HERE.

After realizing what had happened, Justin got out of the truck and waited with the guy until the paramedics and police arrived. After giving his statement to the police, Bieber was not cited for the accident. However, he opted not to drive himself home, instead rode with a friend while someone else drove his car home.

Thankfully, the guy he hit is ok. All injuries were not life threatening.

