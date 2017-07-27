Legendary Producer Quincy Jones Wins Royalty Suit For Work On Michael Jackson’s (3) Mega-Hit Albums

Legendary music producer Quincy Jones claims he is owed royalties from his work on Michael Jackson’s (3) major hit-filled albums (“Off The Wall”, “Thriller” and “Bad”) and was expecting $30,000,000 from MJJ Productions and SONY!!!

A jury made a decision yesterday, moving in Quincy’s behalf, but not to the tune of his requested $30mil.

Quincy Jones was award $9.4 million, and attorneys Howard Weitzman and Zia Modabber told TMZ, “While the jury denied Quincy Jones $21 million –- or more than two-thirds of what he demanded — we still believe that giving him millions of dollars that he has no right to receive under his contracts is wrong.”

“This would reinterpret the legal language in, and effectively rewrite, contracts that Mr. Jones lived under for more than three decades, admitted he never read, referred to as ‘contract, montract,’ and told the jurors he didn’t ‘give a damn’ about.”

“Any amount above and beyond what is called for in his contracts is too much and unfair to Michael’s heirs. Although Mr. Jones is portraying this as a victory for artists’ rights, the real artist is Michael Jackson and it is his money Mr. Jones is seeking.”

According to TheRichest.com, the 84-year-old Jones has a net worth of $300,000,000. Ooops, make that $309, 400,000, now.