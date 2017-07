He’s a modern-day Sherlock Holmes and he freaked everyone out on America’s Got Talent.

His name is Colin Cloud and he has a mind-reading type of act. Only he says he’s very aware of everything, similar to Sherlock Holmes.

This is his second appearance on the show. This time around, he has Howie Mandel and Mel B. help him out with the tricks. Needless to say but he blows their minds!