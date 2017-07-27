Rumor Has It That DWTS Is Trying To Get Sean Spicer For Next Season

Now that Sean Spicer is no longer the Press Secretary of the United States, he’s got a lot of free time on his hands. So what exactly will he do next?

Rumor has it that Dancing with the Stars is already trying to get Spicy to join the cast next season. According to the New York Post, the show has already contacted Spicer about the idea. While there is no official word on the matter, a TV insider says…

“It has legs.”

Obviously this isn’t the first time DWTS has gone political. Remember Rick Perry? Yeah, we ALL remember that!

In the event this is true, it could mean more Melissa McCarthy on SNL!!!