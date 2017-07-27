SEE The NEW “Chairless Chair” That Has Multiple Applications

Would you like a personal chair that can be taken and used pretty much anywhere?

Tech Insider has announced the new Chairless Chair from Switzerland based Noonee, is a wearable brace that locks into place by pushing a button.

The Chairless Chair holds approx. 220 lbs per leg and according to Noonee, it features:

Flexibility – with individual sitting height adjustment

Work Support – sitting support for standing employees

Freedom Of Movement – fast switching between sitting, standing and walking

Individualization – Adapts to different body sizes and safety shoes

In addition to work place applications, this could come in handy when waiting in line during the weekend at Costco… :).

Time will tell!