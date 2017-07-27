Surprise! There’s A Naked Man In Your Wedding Pics!

July 27, 2017 7:53 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Man, Naked, Photobomb, Photographer, Pictures, Wedding
(Photo by Douglas Miller/Getty Images)

There’s no doubt that your wedding day is one of the most important days in you life. Not only do you want to get your vows right, but you want the pictures to reflect the love.

And if a naked man photobombs your wedding portrait??? Well, that’s a framer!

The Marshalls, while posing for pictures after their wedding ceremony got a nice surprise when one of their wedding guests decided to photobomb their pictures. Robert Wallace, decide it would be funny to strip down to his birthday suit and crash the photo.

At least the bride was a good sport about the whole thing.

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live