Florida: The Second Chance State Take 55: Man Robs Bank, Flees and Throws Money To People

Alexander Sperber told a teller at a Regions Bank in Ft. Lauderdale that he had a gun… but instead pulled his hand out of his pocket, pointed it at her like a gun, and she quickly gave him $4,700, according to Heavy.

In addition the teller gave Sperber a red dye packet, which is designed to explode when a robber leaves.

The dye packet exploded. However, Sperber took all of his dye-stained clothes off, ran down a street butt-naked, and threw cash at everyone he could!

Eventually, Sperber was subdued on a street corner, covered with a tarp, questioned, and said he pulled the stunt to help jump-start his career as a comedian.

Sperber has been charged with bank robbery and faces what could be many years in prison, where comedy is truly needed.

“Florida: The Second Chance State.” Make a mistake, move to Florida. They’ll probably give you a second, third, and no telling how many chances:).