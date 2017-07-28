Fried Fruit Loops Just One Amazing Item On State Fair’s Big Tex Choice Awards Semifinalist List

It’s coming: the 2017 State Fair of Texas kicks off September 29th in Fair Park!
Our pals at CultureMap Dallas just released the list of concessionaire semifinalists for their Annual Big Tex Choice Awards: and the list is insane (in a good way, of course!).
At the 2017 Big Tex Choice Awards ceremony, three winners will be chosen for Best Taste – Sweet, Best Taste – Savory, and Most Creative.
Here’s the list of the semifinalists for the 2017 Big Tex Choice Awards:
Beer Battered Beef Jerky
Fried Redneck Wedding Cake Balls
Cajun Fried Deviled Eggs
Fried Sloppy Joe Flautas with ‘Not Cho’ Fries
Crawfish Lollipop
Fried Texas Dirt
Deep Fried Bacon Wrapped Mozzarella with Jalapeno Ranch
Fried Texas Sheet Cake
Deep Fried Breakfast Cupcake
Funnel Cake Bacon Queso Burger
Deep Fried Chicken Noodle Soup on a Stick
Gulf Coast Fish Bowl
Deep Fried Fruit Loops
Oreo Beer
Deep Fried Reuben
Pinot Noir Popcorn
Deep Fried Root Beer Float with Dragon’s Breath
Ramen Grasshopper Cookie
Dreamy Drunken Sopapilla Cheesecake Bar
Southern Fried Chicken Monte Cristo
Fat Smooth
Surfin-Turfin-Tator Boat
Fried Arroz Con Pollo
Texas Fajita Fries
Fried Cheesecake Stuffed Apple Sundae
Texas Fried Cowboy Fritters
Fried El Paso
The Tamale Donut
Fried Mango Loco
Tipsy Topsy Catfish on a Stick
This list will be pared down to 10 (up from 8) soon. And from there, celebrity judges will pick the winner of the 13th Annual Big Tex Choice Awards on Sunday, August 27th at the Tower Building at Fair Park.
Source: CultureMap Dallas