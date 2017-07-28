Fried Fruit Loops Just One Amazing Item On State Fair’s Big Tex Choice Awards Semifinalist List

It’s coming: the 2017 State Fair of Texas kicks off September 29th in Fair Park!

Our pals at CultureMap Dallas just released the list of concessionaire semifinalists for their Annual Big Tex Choice Awards: and the list is insane (in a good way, of course!).

At the 2017 Big Tex Choice Awards ceremony, three winners will be chosen for Best Taste – Sweet, Best Taste – Savory, and Most Creative.

Here’s the list of the semifinalists for the 2017 Big Tex Choice Awards:

Beer Battered Beef Jerky

Fried Redneck Wedding Cake Balls

Cajun Fried Deviled Eggs

Fried Sloppy Joe Flautas with ‘Not Cho’ Fries

Crawfish Lollipop

Fried Texas Dirt

Deep Fried Bacon Wrapped Mozzarella with Jalapeno Ranch

Fried Texas Sheet Cake

Deep Fried Breakfast Cupcake

Funnel Cake Bacon Queso Burger

Deep Fried Chicken Noodle Soup on a Stick

Gulf Coast Fish Bowl

Deep Fried Fruit Loops

Oreo Beer

Deep Fried Reuben

Pinot Noir Popcorn

Deep Fried Root Beer Float with Dragon’s Breath

Ramen Grasshopper Cookie

Dreamy Drunken Sopapilla Cheesecake Bar

Southern Fried Chicken Monte Cristo

Fat Smooth

Surfin-Turfin-Tator Boat

Fried Arroz Con Pollo

Texas Fajita Fries

Fried Cheesecake Stuffed Apple Sundae

Texas Fried Cowboy Fritters

Fried El Paso

The Tamale Donut

Fried Mango Loco

Tipsy Topsy Catfish on a Stick

This list will be pared down to 10 (up from 8) soon. And from there, celebrity judges will pick the winner of the 13th Annual Big Tex Choice Awards on Sunday, August 27th at the Tower Building at Fair Park.

Source: CultureMap Dallas