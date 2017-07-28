George and Amal Clooney To File Suit Against French Magazine For Publishing Private Pics Of Their Children

Recently, George and Amal Clooney learned pictures were taken of their infant twins Alexander and Ella and used in the French magazine Voici, according to TMZ.

George… is LIVID!

In a statement, George says, “Over the last week photographers from Voici magazine scaled our fence, climbed our tree and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home. Make no mistake the photographers, the agency and the magazine will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

If true, French law dictates public figures, such as George, may only be photographed in their public lives, NOT private, and only for journalistic purposes.

In Italy (where George and Amal were in the photos), the law prohibits photographers from looking into a private residence or taking pics of people or objects hidden from normal view.

Voici has responded saying the photos published “are a response to a public demand” and “do not put in danger Mr. Clooney, wife or their kids.”

According to George, “The safety of our children demands” he move forward with a lawsuit.