Reviews: ‘The Emoji Movie’, ‘An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power’ and ‘Atomic Blonde’

The Emoji Movie – Rated PG

This animated comedy takes place in “Textopolis”, a world inside a smartphone that’s inhabited by various emojis. There, an emoji named Gene (voiced by T.J. Miller) is ashamed that he has multiple facial expressions while his colleagues only have one each, and he embarks on a quest to be like everyone else. James Corden, Anna Faris, Jennifer Coolidge, Patrick Stewart, and Maya Rudolph also lend their voices to this film from Sony Pictures Animation.

Critics: They won’t say, so allow me to help them!

Blake: No-way! A bomb! Toilet rubble! Not good enough for even Red Box! Only 3% like. Ugh! Instead, spend time trimming your finger and toe nails.

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power – Rated PG

A decade after An Inconvenient Truth brought climate change into the heart of popular culture comes the riveting and rousing follow-up that shows just how close we are to a real energy revolution.

Former VP Al Gore continues his tireless fight, traveling around the world training an army of climate champions and influencing international climate policy. Cameras follow him behind the scenes-in moments private and public, funny and poignant-as he pursues the empowering notion that while the stakes have never been higher, the perils of climate change can be overcome with human ingenuity and passion.

Renowned filmmakers Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk (Audrie & Daisy, 2016 Sundance Film Festival) have taken the baton from 2006 Academy Award-winner Davis Guggenheim. What started then as a profound slide show lecture has become a gorgeously cinematic excursion. Our extraordinary former vice president invites us along on an inspirational journey across the globe that delivers the tools to heal our planet. The question is: Will WE choose to take the baton?

Critics: “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power makes a plea for environmental responsibility that adds a persuasive — albeit arguably less impactful — coda to its acclaimed predecessor – 73% LIKE” according to Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power may not have the impact of it’s predecessor, however it’s thought and conversationally provoking enough, and a 73% thumbs up from most critics means worthy of seeing.

Atomic Blonde – Rated R

A high-stakes, global action-thriller that takes place in the city of Berlin, on the eve of the Wall’s collapse and the shifting of superpower alliances.

Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road) portrays Lorraine Broughton, a top-level spy for MI6, who is dispatched to Berlin to take down a ruthless espionage ring that has just killed an undercover agent for reasons unknown. She is ordered to cooperate with Berlin station chief David Percival (James McAvoy of X-Men), and the two form an uneasy alliance, unleashing their full arsenal of skills in pursuing a threat that jeopardizes the West’s entire intelligence operation.

Critics: According to Rottentomatoes.com, “Atomic Blonde gets enough mileage out of its stylish action sequences — and ever-magnetic star — to make up for a narrative that’s somewhat less hard-hitting than its protagonist – 74% LIKE”

Blake: my trusted inside sources say the visuals are impressive, the action brutal, and Charlize Theron is explosive! After having done most of her own stunts, and proving she can handle it well, action films could very well be the norm for her, here forward! Atomic Blonde is a money maker!

Enjoy a movie this weekend, there are just enough new, and several a few weeks old, oh-so worth seeing!