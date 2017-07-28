Teen Ordered To Retake Yearbook Photo Because Her Top Reveals Her Shoulders

Grace Goble took a stand…and it worked!

Grace is about to be a senior at Maine South High School in Park Ridge, Illinois: where she was recently asked to retake her yearbook photo because she was wearing a top that exposed her shoulders. Grace was quick to respond with an online petition: asking that the school’s “ridiculous” dress code be changed. She expressed how her outfit covered her body appropriately; and was modest and innocent. She also mentioned that she had worn the outfit to school and school events before: and no one said anything.

Good news, though: in just a few days, 3000 people had signed the petition and Maine South High School’s Principal Benjamin Collins contacted her to say her photo would be included in the yearbook and they’d look into revising the dress code!

Good for you, Grace! We’re proud of you for speaking out!

You can read and sign Grace’s petition here.

So proud of @gracegoble525 for using her voice for such an important topic! https://t.co/YSiVRQBsxX — Alex (@bostonscookie) July 26, 2017

Source: Daily Mail