The Scariest Motel In America Is Up For Grabs: The ‘Clown Motel’ Is On Sale

In the wake of the latest terrifying trailer for Stephen King’s It being released yesterday, why not go all in and buy a creepy clown motel?

It’s quite literally named “Clown Motel”: and it sits on a long stretch of highway between Las Vegas and Reno in Tonopah, Nevada. Bob Perchetti, who’s owned the property for over 20 years, is asking $900,000. Surprisingly, the motel has some impressive ratings on TripAdvisor (3 1/2 stars) and Yelp (4 stars).

Before you lay down your hard-earned cash, you might want to know the hotel is situated right next to the town’s first cemetery. It’s also apparently haunted (just watch the video above to learn more about that: including how it was featured on Travel Channel’s Ghost Adventures).

The motel features tons of clowns: statuettes, miniatures, life-sized, caged killer (yeeks!), portraits, posters, snow globes, Clowning Around magazines, and (if you’re not freaked out enough) two life-sized clowns that greet you.

Just a head’s up: if you’re serious about buying the property…you have to preserve the clown collection. It’s part of the deal!

Check it out. There's a Clown Motel full of clown-related items for sale. It's also next to a cemetery. https://t.co/TAq8tLrCIg pic.twitter.com/TRW0GCMbZ8 — Joe Serna, LAT (@JosephSerna) July 25, 2017

Here we are at the Clown Motel, all the way out in Tonopah, NV. @k_newberg and I are doing this for journalism. pic.twitter.com/SfqW3IO8BX — Patrick Connolly (@PConnPie) July 26, 2017

That Horrifying Clown Motel is Now Up for Sale https://t.co/GblRt9Pl8A pic.twitter.com/nwh82Ldx3t — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) July 25, 2017

