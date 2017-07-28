Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: July 28-30

July 28, 2017 12:10 PM By Blake Powers
9 Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW

Friday

  • Friday Night Drag Racing at Texas Motor Speedway – according to their website, “Friday Night Drags is heads up, street style drag racing. Racing is held on the one-eighth-mile pit road and the events are open to any automobile and any driver. Gates open nightly at 6:00 p.m. Drag Racing or Hills Air Support Show-N-Shine entry fee is $20. Spectator entry is $10 per adult and $5 per child at gate 6. Parking is free outside gate 6 in the PSL lot or $20 for infield parking. BYOC – bring your own cooler, just remember no glass!”
  • Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles – 7:05p – Globe Life Park
  • Commerce Street Night Market at Pike West Commerce – per their Facebook page, “Commerce Street Night Market brings together local artisans, vendors, and musicians on the last Friday of each month from 6-10pm! Come out to see what some of our best local small business owners are creating and curating. Enjoy delectable bites, refreshing drinks, outdoor games, and music while you shop!”WHERE: Pike West Commerce (444 W Commerce Street, Dallas, TX 75208)
    ADMISSION: Free for all ages. We’re family friendly & dog friendly!

Fridays – Sept. 1

  • Grapevine Texas Summer Blast 2017 – Friday Night Fireworks – their website notes, “Celebrate the end of Summerblast with the spectacular fireworks show over Lake Grapevine. You bring your family and we’ll bring the fun! Be sure and download the special music to go along with this year’s show. Time: 9:30 p.m. It’s Free!

Saturday

  • Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles – 7:05p – Globe Life Park

Saturday – Sunday

  • Dallas Bridal Show at Dallas Market Hall – per their website, “This upscale bridal fashion show will feature over 300 Wedding Businesses with everything to plan your perfect wedding, a fashion show both days, plus door prizes and giveaways.

Saturdays – Aug. 26

Sunday

Sundays – Sept. 3

Enjoy the weekend while listening to 98.7K-LUV!

