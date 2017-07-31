Prosper Boy’s Video Singing Along To Whitney Houston Goes Viral

He's 9 years old, and he loves Whitney Houston. And after you watch him belt out one of her songs, you'll love him too. July 31, 2017 4:37 PM By Jody Dean
Filed Under: Amazing Dane, Down Syndrome, I Have Nothing, Prosper Texas, Singing, Whitney Houston

Dane’s mother Danna says this probably all started when the Miller family watched a documentary.

The subject? The legendary Pop star, Whitney Houston. It’s been more than five years since Whitney left us – and for little Dane, something took hold.

Born with Down syndrome, the energetic 9-year-old started downloading Houston’s songs. According to mom, the one Dane liked best was “I Have Nothing”.

So, when Dane was riding with his dad a few days ago, he started singing. Another family member caught the performance – and within days of posting it, the video passed 20 million views. Among others, our friends at CBS11 carried the story.

If you’d like to see the original post and all the comments, you can find them right here.

Danna says the feedback she’s received has come from all over the world, with many responses from other special needs parents – and that the family hopes sharing their little boy’s singing will encourage others. It looks like that is a very safe bet..

 

And just for fun, it’s easy to see why Dane – who now has his own YouTube channel – was inspired.

 

More from Jody Dean
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live