Prosper Boy’s Video Singing Along To Whitney Houston Goes Viral

Dane’s mother Danna says this probably all started when the Miller family watched a documentary.

The subject? The legendary Pop star, Whitney Houston. It’s been more than five years since Whitney left us – and for little Dane, something took hold.

Born with Down syndrome, the energetic 9-year-old started downloading Houston’s songs. According to mom, the one Dane liked best was “I Have Nothing”.

So, when Dane was riding with his dad a few days ago, he started singing. Another family member caught the performance – and within days of posting it, the video passed 20 million views. Among others, our friends at CBS11 carried the story.

If you’d like to see the original post and all the comments, you can find them right here.

Danna says the feedback she’s received has come from all over the world, with many responses from other special needs parents – and that the family hopes sharing their little boy’s singing will encourage others. It looks like that is a very safe bet..

And just for fun, it’s easy to see why Dane – who now has his own YouTube channel – was inspired.