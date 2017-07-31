Angelina Jolie Responds To Abuse During Child Auditions For Her New Movie, Says “Every Measure Was Taken To Ensure Safety & Comfort”

Angelina Jolie is the latest celebrity to be dragged in the headlines.

After an interview with Vanity Fair, Jolie is now being accused of child abuse when it comes to auditions. According to Vanity Fair, when casting for Jolie’s new Netflix film, First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers, they wanted a child actor who had experienced some hardships in real life. Apparently, the auditions used a scenario where the child was forced to steal money, then come up with a lie after being caught.

Vanity Fair published this quote about Sareum Srey Moch, who was chosen for the role…

“[She] was the only child that stared at the money for a very, very long time…when she was forced to give it back, she became overwhelmed with emotion…when she was asked later what the money was for, she said her grandfather had died, and they didn’t have enough money for a nice funeral.”

E News! is reporting that Jolie has responded to the claims of child abuse. The actress says…

“Every measure was taken to ensure the safety, comfort and well-being of the children on the film starting from the auditions through production to the present.”

In addition, the scene used in the audition was similar to a scene from the movie.