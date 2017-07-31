Big Weekend For The Rangers: Beltre Hits 3K & Pudge Was Inducted Into The MLB Hall Of Fame

If there’s ever been a bigger day for the Texas Rangers franchise, it would be hard to find it. Maybe a World Series championship could top it, but that might be the only thing.

Sunday, Pudge Rodriguez was inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame – while future Hall of Famer Adrian Beltre collected his 3,000th hit.

If you missed any of it, we’ve put all of Sunday’s great moments in one place – from Pudge’s emotional speech to Beltre’s children running to the outfield to unveil a special sign saluting the team’s 3rd baseman. Enjoy.

First, a here’s a great overview of Beltre’s journey into the record books.

Up next, number 3,000 itself.

WE'RE NOT CRYING, YOU'RE CRYING. A post shared by Texas Rangers ⚾️ (@rangers) on Jul 30, 2017 at 7:12pm PDT

Be humble, sit dow…nevermind. #Beltre3k A post shared by Texas Rangers ⚾️ (@rangers) on Jul 30, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

Even the Fort Worth Zoo said it named its new baby giraffe, Beltre.

Congrats Adrian Beltre on 3,000! In honor of this major milestone, we're pleased to announce the name of our male giraffe calf – Beltre! pic.twitter.com/mG33jMqq5L — Fort Worth Zoo (@FortWorthZoo) July 30, 2017

And the a summary of Pudge’s special day in Cooperstown, from the Dallas Morning News.

Congratulations, Pudge. #PudgeHOF A post shared by Texas Rangers ⚾️ (@rangers) on Jul 30, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT

And finally, Rodriguez’ passionate induction speech.