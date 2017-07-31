Big Weekend For The Rangers: Beltre Hits 3K & Pudge Was Inducted Into The MLB Hall Of Fame

July 31, 2017 7:31 AM By Jody Dean
(Photo by Rick Yeatts/Getty Images)

If there’s ever been a bigger day for the Texas Rangers franchise, it would be hard to find it. Maybe a World Series championship could top it, but that might be the only thing.

Sunday, Pudge Rodriguez was inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame – while future Hall of Famer Adrian Beltre collected his 3,000th hit.

If you missed any of it, we’ve put all of Sunday’s great moments in one place – from Pudge’s emotional speech to Beltre’s children running to the outfield to unveil a special sign saluting the team’s 3rd baseman. Enjoy.

First, a here’s a great overview of Beltre’s journey into the record books.

Up next, number 3,000 itself.

WE'RE NOT CRYING, YOU'RE CRYING.

A post shared by Texas Rangers ⚾️ (@rangers) on

Be humble, sit dow…nevermind. #Beltre3k

A post shared by Texas Rangers ⚾️ (@rangers) on

Even the Fort Worth Zoo said it named its new baby giraffe, Beltre.

 

And the a summary of Pudge’s special day in Cooperstown, from the Dallas Morning News.

Congratulations, Pudge. #PudgeHOF

A post shared by Texas Rangers ⚾️ (@rangers) on

And finally, Rodriguez’ passionate induction speech.

