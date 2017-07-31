Sam Shepard Dead at 73

July 31, 2017 2:05 PM By Blake Powers
Actor Sam Shepard poses for a portrait during the 2014 Sundance Film Festival at the Getty Images Portrait Studio at the Village At The Lift Presented By McDonald's McCafe on January 18, 2014 in Park City, Utah. (Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Sam Shepard, long-time actor, playwright, Oscar nominee, father of 2 and significant other to actress Jessica Lange, has passed away at age 73.

Sam’s impressive resume includes:

  • actor – TV: Bloodline, Klondike – Movies: Blackhawk Down, Swordfish, The Pelican Brief, Steel Magnolias,)
  • playwright (44 plays written)
  • earned the Pulitzer Prize in 1979 for the play “Buried Child”
  • Academy Award nominee for the 1983 movie, The Right Stuff
  • formerly married to O-Lan Jones (15 years)
  • over 20 year relationship with actress Jessica Lange and 2 children with her

TMZ also reports Sam had been dealing with ALS and passed away yesterday at his Kentucky home, surrounded by his children and sisters.

New York Magazine calls Shepard the greatest playwright of his generation.

gettyimages 57353011 Sam Shepard Dead at 73

NEW YORK – APRIL 17: (U.S. TABS AND HOLLYWOOD REPORTER OUT) Actors Sam Shepard and Jessica Lange attend The Film Society of Lincoln Center honors Jessica Lange at Avery Fisher Hall April 17, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)

Deepest condolences to Jessica Lange, his family and friends.

Another excellent Hollywood has left us.

R.I.P., Sam.

