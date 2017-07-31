Sam Shepard Dead at 73

Sam Shepard, long-time actor, playwright, Oscar nominee, father of 2 and significant other to actress Jessica Lange, has passed away at age 73.

Sam’s impressive resume includes:

actor – TV: Bloodline, Klondike – Movies: Blackhawk Down, Swordfish, The Pelican Brief, Steel Magnolias,)

playwright (44 plays written)

earned the Pulitzer Prize in 1979 for the play “Buried Child”

Academy Award nominee for the 1983 movie, The Right Stuff

formerly married to O-Lan Jones (15 years)

over 20 year relationship with actress Jessica Lange and 2 children with her

TMZ also reports Sam had been dealing with ALS and passed away yesterday at his Kentucky home, surrounded by his children and sisters.

New York Magazine calls Shepard the greatest playwright of his generation.

Deepest condolences to Jessica Lange, his family and friends.

Another excellent Hollywood has left us.

R.I.P., Sam.