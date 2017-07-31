Channel 8’s Pete Delkus Is Auctioning Off Melted Crayon Art To Benefit Community Partners Of Dallas

Last week, Pete Delkus and the Channel 8 weather team decided to test the hot weather. How long would it take the hottest day of 2017 to melt a box of crayons?

The result went viral, gathering more than 3 million views on Facebook.

Now, WFAA is auctioning off the canvas to raise school supply money for foster children. Genius. The bids are already into the thousands of dollars. Click HERE to place a bid.

Most importantly, are those real Crayola crayons? Because that should boost the value of the artwork, right?