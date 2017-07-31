Check Out This Awesome Video Celebrating All The Cool Stuff People Have Done In The First Half Of 2017

We are exactly halfway through 2017! So, to celebrate…we give you this totally awesome video!

The fine folks of People Are Awesome have released a “Best Of” video for the first half of 2017. This video has more than 200 million views since it was posted on Facebook Friday, and it’s easy to see why. If you’ve seen just about any superhero action movie, you’ll know: these people have to be either meta-humans or mutants.

Pay particular attention to the guy who scales a vertical climbing wall faster than Spider-Man, the little girl who could make Darth Maul run for cover, and – you really have to see this one – the swimsuit-clad woman riding the guy in the wingsuit at about 10,000 feet in the air.

It’s 5 minutes of pure “Wow.” Enjoy!