Dallas Man Spotted Pushing Around A Chicken In A Stroller On The Katy Trail

On any given day you can see hundreds of people enjoying Dallas’ Katy Trail. But chances are that Milt Strong will be the only person you’ll see pushing a chicken in a stroller. That’s right. A chicken in a stroller.

Milt originally started doing it to poke fun at people he saw pushing dogs in strollers – but once he saw the reaction of others to his chickens, it became a regular thing. And yes, you heard correctly. Milt actually has a rotation of three chickens that he takes strolling, including Summer the rooster.

So if you happen to be on the Katy Trail and see a man in a big straw hat pushing a red stroller, check for the chicken.