Dallas Man Spotted Pushing Around A Chicken In A Stroller On The Katy Trail

July 31, 2017 4:58 AM By Jody Dean
(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

On any given day you can see hundreds of people enjoying Dallas’ Katy Trail. But chances are that Milt Strong will be the only person you’ll see pushing a chicken in a stroller. That’s right. A chicken in a stroller.

Milt originally started doing it to poke fun at people he saw pushing dogs in strollers – but once he saw the reaction of others to his chickens, it became a regular thing. And yes, you heard correctly. Milt actually has a rotation of three chickens that he takes strolling, including Summer the rooster.

So if you happen to be on the Katy Trail and see a man in a big straw hat pushing a red stroller, check for the chicken.

