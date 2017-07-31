DARPA Wants To Build A Real “BS” Detector

In the days of fake news, DARPA may be working on a real answer to cut through the lies, errors, and propaganda we seem to face on a daily basis, whether it be in the news, on social media, or even in advertising.

DARPA wants to make a real life “BS” detector. However, they don’t actually want to call it that. In a sense the word “BS” dumbs down the scientific part. The word itself implies that science admits uncertainty, which means scientists can’t be trusted. Adam Russell, an anthropologist and program manager at DARPA says…

“I have a deep faith that there is real science. It’s not that we know nothing about the world.”

Basically, if we’re interpreting this correctly, the problem lies in human nature. So, in an effort to help, DARPA is going to develop a set of standards, called the “Confidence Levels for the Social and Behavioral Sciences.” It will check other bulwarks of scientific validation—peer review, meta-analyses, statistical techniques, and even more modern approaches like impact factors, citation webs, and expert prediction markets.

You can read all the Science-y stuff HERE.

Unfortunately, we are years away from this point. Until then, we’ll just have to do our research.