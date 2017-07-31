Don’t Wear A Pair Of Nike Shoes To A Protest Against Nike

July 31, 2017 7:02 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Nike, protest, SHoes, sweatshops
(Photo by Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images)

On Saturday, July 29th, college students all across the country stood together in protest against Nike. The United Students Against Sweatshops organized a “Global Call to Action Against Nike” to bring attention to the poor working conditions in Nike factories.

Now, whether or not Nike is back to their old sweatshop ways isn’t certain. As of right now, these are just allegations. However, if you plan to protest the company, it’s probably not a great idea to wear your Nike kicks to the actual protest!

While they may be comfy, it takes away from the statement your trying to make here. Oooops!

