Florida Man Tries To Steal Police Cruiser With Officer Inside!

In “Florida: The Second Chance State – Take 55“, TC Palm reports on Saturday July 15, 20-year-old Aaron Orlando Rodriguez of Okeechobee Florida needed a ride home, and thought the best and quickest way… would be behind the wheel of a police car!

Rodriguez was out before 5am, needing a ride, and noticed a running parked Ft. Pierce Police car in the police station parking lot.

When Rodriguez began trying the rear and front passenger doors, one opened, and inside… was officer Robie Troutman!

At that moment, Rodriguez bolted, and tried to hide behind another vehicle on the lot. No, not a good place to try to hide.

Rodriguez was quickly apprehended, and found to be in possession of 2 cell phones, a portable speaker, a $20 bill, and a pipe with marijuana residue.

According to Officer Troutman’s incident report, “Rodriguez said he saw my vehicle was running, so he attempted to steal the vehicle so he had a ride home.”

Rodriguez faces charges of:

attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle

loitering and prowling

possession of drug equipment

This is a prime reason what it’s often called, “Florida: The Second Chance State”. Mess up your life somewhere? Move to Florida. They’ll probably give you a second chance. Mess up while living there, you may very well receive a third, fourth and so-on chances… lol!