George Clooney Has The World’s Most Handsome Face

Daily Mail reports that according to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, George Clooney’s facial features were found to be 91.86%, when it comes to perfect symmetry.

2nd Place – Bradley Cooper – 91.80%

– 91.80% 3rd Place – Brad Pitt – 90.51%

– 90.51% 4th place – Harry Styles – member of pop group One Direction member and actor (currently in the movie Dunkirk) – 89.63%

Dr De Silva, who runs The Centre For Advanced Facial Cosmetic And Plastic Surgery in London, said. “George Clooney has been feted as the world’s most beautiful man for decades – and it is great that his status has now been proved by science.”

