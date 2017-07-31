George Clooney Has The World’s Most Handsome Face

July 31, 2017 2:20 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: George Clooney, The World's Most Handsome Face
Actor George Clooney speaks onstage at CinemaCon 2017 Paramount Pictures Presentation Highlighting Its Summer of 2017 and Beyond at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on March 28, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

Daily Mail reports that according to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, George Clooney’s facial features were found to be 91.86%, when it comes to perfect symmetry.

  • 2nd Place – Bradley Cooper – 91.80%
  • 3rd Place – Brad Pitt – 90.51%
  • 4th place – Harry Styles – member of pop group One Direction member and actor (currently in the movie Dunkirk) – 89.63%

Dr De Silva, who runs The Centre For Advanced Facial Cosmetic And Plastic Surgery in London, said. “George Clooney has been feted as the world’s most beautiful man for decades – and it is great that his status has now been proved by science.”

Click HERE for more details and to learn how to calculate your own Phi Face Score!

 

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live