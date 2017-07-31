George Clooney Has The World’s Most Handsome Face

Daily Mail reports that according to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, George Clooney’s facial features were found to be 91.86%, when it comes to perfect symmetry.
- 2nd Place – Bradley Cooper – 91.80%
- 3rd Place – Brad Pitt – 90.51%
- 4th place – Harry Styles – member of pop group One Direction member and actor (currently in the movie Dunkirk) – 89.63%
Dr De Silva, who runs The Centre For Advanced Facial Cosmetic And Plastic Surgery in London, said. “George Clooney has been feted as the world’s most beautiful man for decades – and it is great that his status has now been proved by science.”
Click HERE for more details and to learn how to calculate your own Phi Face Score!