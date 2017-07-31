J-Lo Joined A-Rod For An Autograph Session At The National Sports Collectors Convention

It must be love if Jennifer Lopez is willing to spend her free time sitting next to A-Rod while he signs autographs for fans.

J-Lo and A-Rod seem to be getting closer by the minute. The couple have been openly professing their love for each other all over Instagram. They seem to be legitimately happy.

Happy Birthday to the man who makes my heart skip a beat every time he walks in the room… Wishing you the best year ever my love…so excited for everything God has in store for you… #thebestisyettocome #itsyourday #mimacho #amormio❤ #happybirthday #LEO #13 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 26, 2017 at 10:21pm PDT

Sunday Funday #beaches #nyc A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jul 30, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

Over the weekend, some A-Rod fans got a nice surprise when J-Lo popped by the National Sports Collectors Convention. While A-Rod was signing autographs, J-Lo very quietly joined him. She didn’t sign any autographs, but she was more than happy to watch her man at work, sitting right beside him the entire time. Check out the pics HERE.

And just in case you weren’t sure about these two…here’s the two of them doing their own version of carpool karaoke!