Jennifer Aniston to Return to TV in Series Co-Starring Reese Witherspoon

Jennifer Aniston hasn’t had been on weekly television since Friends ended in 2004. That’s about to change.
Now, Aniston has teamed with Reese Witherspoon for a series revolving around a morning TV show based in New York City. Aniston and Witherspoon will star.
The Hollywood Reporter said the series is looking for a home, possibly at HBO or a streaming service like Netflix.
Remember when Reese guest-starred as Rachel Green’s little sister on Friends?
HBO also wants a second season of Big Little Lies with Reese, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley.