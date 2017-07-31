Jennifer Aniston to Return to TV in Series Co-Starring Reese Witherspoon

Jennifer Aniston hasn’t had been on weekly television since Friends ended in 2004. That’s about to change.

Now, Aniston has teamed with Reese Witherspoon for a series revolving around a morning TV show based in New York City. Aniston and Witherspoon will star.

The Hollywood Reporter said the series is looking for a home, possibly at HBO or a streaming service like Netflix.

Remember when Reese guest-starred as Rachel Green’s little sister on Friends?

HBO also wants a second season of Big Little Lies with Reese, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley.