Jennifer Aniston to Return to TV in Series Co-Starring Reese Witherspoon

July 31, 2017 3:41 PM
Filed Under: Co-Starring, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, TV
(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston hasn’t had been on weekly television since Friends ended in 2004. That’s about to change.

Now, Aniston has teamed with Reese Witherspoon for a series revolving around a morning TV show based in New York City. Aniston and Witherspoon will star.

The Hollywood Reporter said the series is looking for a home, possibly at HBO or a streaming service like Netflix.

Remember when Reese guest-starred as Rachel Green’s little sister on Friends?

HBO also wants a second season of Big Little Lies with Reese, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live