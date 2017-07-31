Macaulay Culkin and Paris Jackson Get Twin Tattoos

July 31, 2017 2:00 PM By Blake Powers
Paris Jackson attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

E News reports Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin and his goddaughter/Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson, went for matching tattoos, Saturday.

Caulkin, who is now 36, was donning a new look, while Paris, who is 19,  looked like she was leaving a beach, wearing a short tank-top, rolled up draw-string pants, sandals and lots of accessories.

The pair visited Tattoo Mania in West Hollywood and now the question is, do the tattoos symbolize something important? Or, was it all in jest?

Click HERE to see their twin “spoons.”

Does this mean they’re “spoon” feeding the paparazzi?

